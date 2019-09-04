



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mother of Nalani Johnson filed for a Protection from Abuse Order from the girl’s father, Paul Johnson, earlier this year.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller has confirmed through court paperwork that Nalani’s mother, Gladys Duarte, filed the temporary PFA on April 15, 2019.

In the PFA paperwork, Duarte alleges Johnson threatened to harm her and allegedly “admitted to almost killing” Nalani. It lists the girl as a “protected person.”

In the petition, the mother of Nalani Johnson alleges that the little girl’s father, Paul Johnson:

1) Tampered with her car causing an accident

2) Ripped her pictures off the walls, cleaned out her fridge, stole her shoes and XBOX

3) Held a gun up to his head, threatening to kill himself, while the little girl was in the backseat

4) Admitted to almost killing Nalani

5) Threatened to kill the mother and “anyone I was with.”

6) Pulled a gun on the mother’s sister who was trying to protect the mother and little girl from him

Court records confirm that Duarte was scheduled to appear in court on April 30 to finalize the PFA, but did not show up. The temporary PFA then expired.

