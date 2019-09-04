PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four individuals are facing several charges in connection to robberies that took place in Monroeville and Pittsburgh between late 2018 and early 2019.

According to authorities, the four men conspired to commit robberies between October 2018 until February 2019. Rudolph McBride, a 21-year-old from Penn Hills; Jaron Davis, a 23-year-old from Penn Hills; True Kinnon, a 20-year-old from Pittsburgh; and Wayne Edwards a 20-year-old from Monroeville were all named in the indictment.

Davis and Kinnon allegedly robbed a customer at the Home Goods store near Monroeville Mall on Mall Boulevard and also allegedly robbed the CoGos on the South Side along Carson Street in December 2018.

A month later, McBride, Kinnon, and Edward robbed another CoGos, this time on Brownsville Road.

Along with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery and aiding and abetting, Davis and Kinnon are facing charges of aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Davis is also facing an additional charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime.

Davis and Kinnon are facing a minimum of seven years in prison if found guilty.

McBride and Edwards are facing a maximum of 20 years in prison if found guilty.