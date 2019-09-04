MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — An identification card belonging to a man wanted on homicide charges was found in Mount Pleasant.
The Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday in a tweet that an ID card belonging to Carlos Avalia Jr. was found in Mount Pleasant.
9/3/19 PSP encountered A male on Helca RD in Mt Pleasant. In his possession were multiple ID cards. One belonging to Carlos Avalia JR. Avalia JR has a warrant for homicide from Fort Wayne IN & has been an associate of the man encountered by PSP. Avalia pic- call 911 if observed. pic.twitter.com/1dm3AeRjqd
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 4, 2019
The ID was with a male the police encountered on Helca Road.
The police said the male is an associate of Avalia, who has a warrant for homicide from Fort Wayne, Indiana.
If you have seen Avalia, please call 9-1-1.
