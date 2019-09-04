  • KDKA TVOn Air

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — An identification card belonging to a man wanted on homicide charges was found in Mount Pleasant.

The Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday in a tweet that an ID card belonging to Carlos Avalia Jr. was found in Mount Pleasant.

The ID was with a male the police encountered on Helca Road.

The police said the male is an associate of Avalia, who has a warrant for homicide from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

If you have seen Avalia, please call 9-1-1.

