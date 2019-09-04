  • KDKA TVOn Air

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports Illustrated


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is ready for his number one role on the field, but he is also the feature of the next edition of Sports Illustrated.

The rising star is set to take the cover of SI next week. The title of the featured article is “Millennial Man.” The cover also calls JuJu the “Perfect NFL Star” while saying ” He’ll carry your fantasy team, fill up your feed and destroy you in Fortnite.”

Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated

The article explains how JuJu is a Millennial Man in the same way some people are called renaissance men due to his variety of interests and involvement including video games, social media and community outreach.

The copy of SI hits the shelves Monday, September 9th.

