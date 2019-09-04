PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second time this season, Pitt has lost a key defensive lineman to injury for the year.
The team announced season-ending surgery for junior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp, who injured his knee in the season opener against Virginia at Heinz Field.
“Coach Pat Narduzzi announced that defensive tackle Keyshon Camp will undergo season-ending surgery for an injury sustained in the opener.”
“We are really heartbroken for Keyshon,” Narduzzi said. “He put a tremendous amount of work in during the offseason and was outstanding against Virginia before he got hurt. Keyshon is a strong young man, though, and I know he won’t let this adversity sidetrack him.”
Earlier in the year, Pitt lost junior defensive end Rashad Weaver to a knee injury during training camp.
