PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vaping has come under fire across the country and the biggest concern is that it’s become so popular with teenagers.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is investigating about 200 cases of lung illnesses due to vaping.

That includes more than a dozen cases in Pennsylvania.

19-year-old Kevin Boclair of Philadelphia has been in the hospital for the past three weeks and his parents say he had a coughing spell triggered by asthma that was made worse by vaping.

They aren’t sure what his prognosis is, but in the meantime, they want to send other young people a message.

“We are hoping it gets better and I just want his friends and all these kids out there, I could tell the parents, ‘tell your kids, don’t do this,'” Deborah Boclair, Kevin’s mother said.

The CDC investigation has not identified any specific substance or product that is linked to the lung illness, however, the CDC says many patients vaped marijuana oil rather than nicotine.

They have issued a public health alert urging people not to buy vaping products off of the street and that includes cannabis oil.

Several states are drafting tougher laws regarding e-cigarettes.

The legal age to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, in Pennsylvania is 18 and lawmakers are expected to consider legislation this fall that could raise the age to 21-years-old.