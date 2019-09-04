Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have recalled Kevin Kramer from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Kramer has appeared in one game this season with the big club and in that appearance, he was used as a pinch-hitter and drew a walk. That was on July 6 against the Brewers.
With Indianapolis Kramer his hitting .260 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 54 RBIs.
Kramer has played second base, left field, right field, third base, shortstop and first base in his time with Indianapolis.
