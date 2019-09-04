Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Think you’re a tough guy?
The “Untitled Pickle Project” starring Seth Rogen is filming in Pittsburgh this weekend and is looking for Eastern European-looking men to play military guards.
Those interested must be able to fit into a size 40 suit and wear a size 10 boot.
The casting director wants your best tough-guy look.
Those interested can email their name, phone number, location, age, height, weight, suit size, neck, sleeve, waist, inseam and shoe size to mosserextras@gmail.com.
You must log in to post a comment.