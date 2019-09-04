  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Extras, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Seth Rogen, Untitled Pickle Project


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Think you’re a tough guy?

The “Untitled Pickle Project” starring Seth Rogen is filming in Pittsburgh this weekend and is looking for Eastern European-looking men to play military guards.

Those interested must be able to fit into a size 40 suit and wear a size 10 boot.

The casting director wants your best tough-guy look.

Those interested can email their name, phone number, location, age, height, weight, suit size, neck, sleeve, waist, inseam and shoe size to mosserextras@gmail.com.

Comments