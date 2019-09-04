Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority, South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is planning to replace valves at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and South 18th Street in the South Side Slopes.

Certain customers will be without water service between 8:00 a.m. and approximately 4:00 p.m.

  • Arlington Avenue between Loyal Way and 1821 Arlington Avenue
  • Arlington Court between South 18th Street and the dead end
  • South 18th Street between Arlington Avenue and Rugraff Street

    • Roads are not expected to be closed during this time, but flaggers will be on-site assisting traffic.

