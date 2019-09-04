Comments
Arlington Avenue between Loyal Way and 1821 Arlington Avenue
Arlington Court between South 18th Street and the dead end
South 18th Street between Arlington Avenue and Rugraff Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is planning to replace valves at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and South 18th Street in the South Side Slopes.
Certain customers will be without water service between 8:00 a.m. and approximately 4:00 p.m.
Roads are not expected to be closed during this time, but flaggers will be on-site assisting traffic.
