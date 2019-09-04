



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The New Federal Cold Storage building in the Strip District, most likely recognized for Wholey’s fish on the side, could be demolished to make way for a new skyscraper.

JMC Holdings of New York purchased the building at 1501 Penn Avenue last year. It recently revealed on its website that it has plans for an office tower on the site.

“JMC plans to take advantage of advantageous zoning to construct the first new office tower in the Strip District while also delivering best in class physical features, tenant amenities and spaces that ensure a successful lease-up and ultimately create the leading Class A office building space in the Pittsburgh market,” the JMC website stated.

The company bought the building in October of 2018. If the new ownership purses with its plans, the old building could become one of Pittsburgh’s largest office buildings.

The website details an office tower with “best in class physical features, tenant amenities, and spaces that will ensure a successful lease-up” may be in the works.

Sources told the Pittsburgh Business Times that the building could be more than 18 stories tall.

The move will not affect the Wholey Fish Market store located at 1711 Penn Ave.