PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police will be on-site to assist Brashear High School with student intake because of a threat made toward the school.
According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, they were made aware of the threat on their “Safe 2 Say” tip line.
They do not believe the threat to be credible but will be on a modified lockdown, meaning students will be in the building all day and visitors with prior appointments will be allowed to enter the school.
