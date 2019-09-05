  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brashear High School, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police will be on-site to assist Brashear High School with student intake because of a threat made toward the school.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, they were made aware of the threat on their “Safe 2 Say” tip line.

They do not believe the threat to be credible but will be on a modified lockdown, meaning students will be in the building all day and visitors with prior appointments will be allowed to enter the school.

Comments