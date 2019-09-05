



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, stops by with a recipe for the tomatoes from your garden.

Pan-roasted Swordfish, Castelvatrano Olive Salsa, and Cavatelli with Fresh Frozen Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

4 ea. 8 oz. Alaskan halibut filets

1 C. Castelvatrano olives, pitted

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 Tbs. Chopped fresh rosemary

¼ C. Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Neutral oil.

Cavatelli with Frozen Fresh Tomato Sauce

1. Blot filets dry. Allow to temper to room temperature.

2. Slice olives into julienne.

3. Add zest and juice of orange, rosemary, and ¼ C. of Extra virgin olive oil to olives.

4. Season Olive Salsa with pepper. Allow to rest at room temp for 20-30 minutes.

5. Make Frozen Fresh Tomato Sauce

6. Heat medium skillet over medium high heat. When hot, add splash of neutral oil. Remove from heat and allow pan to absorb the oil.

7. Return pan to heat. When hot, season fish filets with salt and pepper. Place presentation side down in skillet. Add butter.

8. When fish is cooked 1/3 through, turn with fish spatula.

9. Meanwhile finish Cavatelli with Frozen Fresh Tomato Sauce.

10. Spoon Fresh Tomato Coulis on plate.

11. Place cooked fish filets atop Cavatelli.

12. Top with Castelvatrano Olive Salsa.

Cavatelli with Frozen Fresh Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

Extra Virgin olive oil

3-6 ea. Cloves garlic, sliced thinly

2 # Tomatoes, frozen whole

1 # Cavatelli pasta

2 Tbs. Whole butter

¼ C. Picked Basil

½ C. Shaved Parmesan

Salt and pepper

1. Rinse tomatoes under the hottest tap water you can stand. The skins will peel off easily.

2. Set tomatoes aside. You can defrost them and cut them up if they are large or leave them whole if they are smaller.

3. Place a pot of salted water on to boil.

4. Heat a skillet over low heat. Add 2 Tbs. of olive oil and garlic.

5. Bring up gently, allowing the garlic to partially cook.

6. Add tomatoes and allow to heat until just soft. Remove from heat.

7. When at pasta pot is at high boil, add cavatelli. Cook until done. Drain, reserving some of the pasta water.

8. Add pasta to tomatoes. Toss well.

9. Simmer a moment and finish with butter and basil.

10. Toss with cheese.

11. Adjust salt and pepper.