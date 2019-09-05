CLAIRTON (KDKA) — A 20-year-old man is in custody after police say he abducted his 1-year-old brother during a domestic dispute in Clairton Thursday afternoon.

Police converged on the area of Soltis Drive around 10:10 a.m.

According to police, the incident started as a domestic dispute between the man and his girlfriend. The woman called for help, saying she was being held against her will.

When officers responded, the man took off with his baby brother.

Law enforcement surrounded the area and a drone was brought in to search from above.

Police have not yet said where they found the suspect and baby.

But they say the child is safe and back with family.

His older brother was arrested and is being held in jail. He is likely to face charges.

