PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, stops by with a couple of cocktail recipes for Bourbon Heritage Month.
Rosemary Maple Bourbon Sour, Summer Mash-Up, Coopers’ Craft & Cola, and Jim & Ginger cocktails.
Rosemary Maple Bourbon Sour
• 1 ½ oz Bulleit Straight Bourbon
• ½ oz fresh lemon juice
• ½ oz dark amber maple syrup
• 1 small sprig rosemary, plus 1 for garnish
Crush the rosemary sprig in your hand; add to shaker. Add first three ingredients and ice to above the level of the liquid; shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a rock glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with remaining rosemary.
Summer Mash-Up
• 1 ½ oz Maker’s Mark Bourbon
• ½ oz triple sex
• 1 oz orange juice
• 1 oz pineapple juice
• ½ oz grenadine
• 1 each, pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry
Combine the first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a tall glass. Garnish with pineapple wedge and cherry.
Coopers’ Craft & Cola
• 2 oz Coopers’ Craft Bourbon
• 6 oz cola
• 1 lime wheel
Combine the first two ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Jim & Ginger
• 2 oz Jim Beam Bourbon
• 6 oz ginger ale
• 1 dash Angostura bitters
• 1 lemon wedge
Combine the first three ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice; stir gently. Garnish with a lemon wedge.
