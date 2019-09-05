BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A Bethel Park physician and municipal councilman is among the hundreds of volunteers who are helping out in areas impacted by Hurrican Dorian.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed more than 200 personnel to areas of greatest risk for impact.

Dr. Timothy Campbell is one of them.

Part of ‘DMAT’ – The Disaster Medical Assistance Team, Campbell just returned from a mission in Puerto Rico, Florida, and Georgia. He and his fellow medical professionals are trained to perform life-saving tasks, like assembling mobile hospitals.

“[It’s] like a medical treatment facility,” Campbell told KDKA’s Kym Gable. “[We] take dialysis patients, nursing patients. Sometimes we’re involved in the evacuation, taking folks out of harm’s way in the first place. Internal medicine, you don’t think of us being trauma-trained or air medical evacuation trained, but we’ve had all that.”

DMAT’s motto is “The best of medical care in the worst of times.”

“These are folks who are really suffering. They’re disenfranchised. They’re probably at the lowest of the low of their lives. They may have lost everything they had, their homes, and what can I do to help that out?” Campbell posed to Kym Gable.

Campbell has volunteered in over 30 countries during his time with DMAT.

“We all kick in. Do what we can. I just wanted to give back.”