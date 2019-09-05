



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia priest once accused of sex abuse is now facing new charges. Robert Brennan, 81, was arrested earlier Thursday and charged with four counts of making false statements to the FBI.

In 2013, Brennan was charged with sexually abusing a minor, but when his accuser died of a drug overdose, those charges were dropped.

The new charges stem from an interview Brennan gave last April in which he allegedly made false statements.

“Making false statements to the FBI is a serious crime, and given the circumstances, the alleged false statements here are particularly disturbing,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain. “We will use all of the tools at our disposal to hold this defendant accountable for his alleged actions.”

Brennan served as a priest in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from 1993 to 2004 at Resurrection of Our Lord parish.