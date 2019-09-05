PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The latest news from KDKA is just an ask away through Amazon’s Flash Briefings, making local headlines and developing stories easier than ever before to hear from Alexa-enabled devices.

By saying “Alexa, tell me the news,” users can hear what’s happening in the San Francisco area on demand from KDKA news anchors on any Amazon Echo device, and from the latest generation of fire tablets.

To add KDKA to Flash Briefings, users need to update their personalized accounts via a smartphone with the Alexa app or online at Alexa.Amazon.com.

From the menu, users should select skills and search for the KDKA headlines. Once you locate the setting, click on the icon and enable the skill.

Once enabled, Flash Briefings will include the top KDKA news stories happening now, summarized in about 90 seconds and updated throughout the day.

Launched by Amazon five years ago, the Echo is an internet-connected, voice-enabled speaker that listens for commands and can carry out a wide range of functions.