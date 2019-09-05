PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a dry and pleasant day with plenty of sunshine.
In the near term, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has bumped up temperatures a couple of degrees.
We hit 82 degrees yesterday for a high. The lack of rain and the earlier than expected sunshine helped push temps well past the forecast highs.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Today will be dry with the next chance for rain coming Saturday afternoon into the evening hours.
Highs today and Friday should hit the upper 70s, with mid-70s expected Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, along the East Coast, Hurricane Dorian is now an extremely dangerous Category 3 storm with max winds of 115mph. As suspected yesterday, the track of Dorian has nosed westward with a possible landfall near Morehead City in North Carolina.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.