PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ice shavings from local community rinks can become part of PPG Paints Arena’s rink.
The Penguins announced Thursday that Pittsburgh-area youth hockey players can transfer ice from their community rinks to the ice surface at PPG Paints Area in a partnership with Evoqua Water Technologies and the Penguins.
In early September, local youth hockey associations will be sent 3-ounce vials to gather the shavings from their home rinks.
The vials will then be collected Sept. 28 during the final preseason game against the Sabres, which is the Penguins’ annual Free Game for Kids.
The vials will be filtered through a system after the game, poured into the Zamboni and smoothed onto the ice.
“We know how much passion local youth hockey players have for the sport and the Pittsburgh Penguins, and this gives them a chance to infuse that passion into the ice surface where the Penguins play,” said Snehal Desai, chief growth officer at Evoqua, in a team-issued release.
The Penguins will return the favor later in the season when they collect shavings from PPG Paints Arena’s ice rink that will be delivered to community rinks.
You must log in to post a comment.