



OAKLAND, Calif. (KDKA) — The Antonio Brown saga has another chapter.

On Friday night, the Oakland Raiders wide receiver posted a YouTube video titled “THIS IS MY LIFE. AIN’T NO MORE GAMES.”

The video featured an apparent phone call featuring head coach Jon Gruden as a montage of comments from sports media personalities played.

In the video, Brown talked about being made out to be a villain, while Gruden asked questions about Brown’s recent behavior.

It is not known if Gruden knew the conversation was being taped.

ESPN’S Chris Mortensen said Gruden found the video amusing.

More on @AB84 You Tube video: Raiders source says Gruden was truly amused by it and even thought it was "awesome."

That's all. Next. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 7, 2019

The description of the video said:

With all these false narratives antagonizing me, it’s time for me to control my own narrative. Show the world I’m not the bad guy. Show the world you can free yourself from the lies and become your own person. I am not just AB the football player, I am Antonio Brown, the person, who paved a way for himself to be in charge of his own life. Free me!

On Thursday, Brown reportedly got into a shouting match with general manager Mike Mayock, threatening him.

Gruden said Brown will play in the team’s game Monday night.

WATCH: Antonio Brown’s YouTube video that features an apparent phone call with head coach Jon Gruden.

*Warning: The video contains strong language.*



The video features these comments from Brown and Gruden:

Gruden: “What the hell is going on man?”

Brown: “Just a villain all over the news, man.”

Gruden: “Do you want to be a Raider or not”

Brown: “I’ve been trying to be a Raider since day one.”