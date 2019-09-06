Comments
GEORGES TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was rushed to the hospital this morning following a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County.
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. at Smithfield-Masontown Road and Morgantown Road in Georges Township.
Emergency officials say one person became trapped, but first responders were able to pull that person to safety.
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.
One person was flown from the scene by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment. That person’s condition has not been released.
Accident reconstruction teams are investigating the crash.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.