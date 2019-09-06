PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Disney’s “The Lion King” is back in Pittsburgh.

The live-action show is playing in Pittsburgh’s Culture District at the Benedum Center through Sept. 29.

“I love this house,” said Nia Holloway, who plays Nala. “It’s absolutely beautiful, and it’s what we all love as performers. The audience is right there, up on you, and you can hear people’s reactions.”

Holloway has been with the production for six years.

“Pittsburgh is super special to me because it was about the second stop on my journey,” Holloway said. “I turned 18 here. The last time the show was here was six years ago, and so I’m going to have another birthday here.”

Holloway doesn’t take her role as the beloved cub for granted.

“It’s a dream come true,” Holloway said. “It’s a dynamic role. It puts you in a vulnerable place and it’s fun and it’s moving and it’s all these things wrapped up in one.”

Spencer Plachy also does not take his role for granted.

Plachy is the man who wears the mask of Scar.

“It’s in all of our natures, just want to rebel and break the rules and do what is against the rules,” Plachy said.

The mask are intricate, elaborate and lightweight, weighing only a half-pound.

The same cannot be said for Pride Rock.

The massive 8,000-pound, 13-foot tall sculpture moves around the stage, controlled either manually or by remote control.

Don’t miss your chance to see Nala, Scar, Simba and all of the animals at the Benedum.