  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canine Companions For Independence, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, PTL Links, The Lion King


Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:

Comments