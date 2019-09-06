



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PWSA Board of Directors approved $500,000 to fund the new stormwater project in Phillips Park.

The Stormwater Management Program is anticipated to reduce flooding and basement back-ups in the area.

“Our engineering team has been collecting information on rainfall patterns, the state of our sewer system, and the layout of this neighborhood for several months,” said Executive Director Robert A. Weimar, “we are now prepared to implement a stormwater management system that will reduce flooding and basement backups for our customers in the neighborhood.”

The new system will have flow monitors and sensors that will capture stormwater while removing any asphalt or debris to prevent build-up.

“This is a win-win for the residents of Carrick, that both addresses nearby flooding issues and leads to an improved Phillips Park,” Councilman Anthony Coghill said.

Crews will begin working on the project in September, and it is expected to be completed by November 2019.

