



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers at a Pittsburgh area business got quite the creepy surprise as red balloons were found floating to promote the new horror movie “IT Chapter Two.”

Aubry Stout says she was leaving work at Petromax in Carnegie when she notice two red balloons tied to the fence outside the business.

When she went to check them out, she found out they were promoting the new horror movie “IT Chapter Two.”

“Super cool surprise to a horror movie buff like me,” Stout told KDKA.

This isn’t the first time that red balloons have been found in neighborhoods.

When the first “IT” came out in 2017, a Lancaster County police department posted that they were terrified after red balloons were found tied to sewer grates.

“We want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons and respectfully request they do not do that again,” the Lititz Borough Police Department said.