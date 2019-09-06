PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle overturned in Pittsburgh’s West End, shutting down part of Noblestown Road.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports a crash had Noblestown Road blocked off at South Main Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
A crash has one section of Noblestown Road blocked off at South Main Street. It’s hard to get a good view, but it looks like firefighters are cleaning up. No word of any injuries @KDKA pic.twitter.com/tujmljBB61
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) September 6, 2019
Firefighters were cleaning up the area after an SUV lost control and reportedly overturned.
A Port Authority bus was forced to a stop when the vehicle crashed, according to the Port Authority.
Update: Noblestown Rd is back open after an SUV lost control. A Port Authority bus was *not involved, but forced to stop when it came up on overturned vehicle, according to the Port Authority. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/irv8XbFGno
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) September 6, 2019
The road is now back open and there is no word of any injuries.
