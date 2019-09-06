By Meghan Schiller
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle overturned in Pittsburgh’s West End, shutting down part of Noblestown Road.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports a crash had Noblestown Road blocked off at South Main Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were cleaning up the area after an SUV lost control and reportedly overturned.

A Port Authority bus was forced to a stop when the vehicle crashed, according to the Port Authority.

The road is now back open and there is no word of any injuries.

