



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Twenty Westmoreland County employees are about to undertake the challenge of hiking 70 miles in three days to raise money for veterans.

The challenge, dubbed “The Crucible” will see 20 employees across several Westmoreland County departments, as well as their friends and family, hike all 70 miles of the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.

The hike will raise money for the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania, a nonprofit that gives local veterans housing and employment, helping them become more self-sufficient.

“If all of the young men and women who volunteer for U.S. military service and commit for several years of putting themselves in harm’s way for my freedom and rights as a U.S. citizen, I could commit to the training and completion of this 70 mile Crucible hike,” said Tina Grossman, a member of Westmoreland County Crucible Crew in a press release.

The hike will start on Sept. 13 in Seward at mile marker 70 and will finish at mile marker 0 in Ohiopyle three days later.

