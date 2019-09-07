



BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Word of a White Claw shortage has prompted a national panic, and a Brentwood beer distributor is feeling it.

Tom of Brentwood’s Zoe’s Beer Distributor said his phone has been ringing off the hook with people asking if he has any White Claw left.

Apparently, big White Claw fans are stocking up before the effects of the shortage are felt.

He said he can’t make his 39 cases last through the Friday once the post-work rush comes and White Claw’s popularity has helped his business. People who don’t usually come in are stopping by his privately owned beer shop.

So while a White Claw shortage is bad news for some, for others, it’s good news for business.