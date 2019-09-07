



Luna

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

We were set to feature Luna, the big, lovable gal from Animal Friends this week, but we are happy to report she’s found her furever home!





If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Spencer & Abner

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Spencer is ready for a home. As of 8/20/19, he is approx. 14-weeks-old. His foster mom says that he is super affectionate, loving and follows her everywhere.

To find out more about how to adopt Spencer, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Abner needs an active family. Loves lots of attention. Crate trained. Loves going for walks. Needs someone understanding and experienced with dogs that like to be mouthy with you. Abner is not a couch potato guy. Likes to be busy. Lots of love to share.

To find out more about how to adopt Abner, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24