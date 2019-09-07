  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Sheraden.

Police say Shawnalynn Brandon is missing and they need the public’s help finding her.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a rainbow-colored shirt, rainbow-colored leggings and rainbow-colored shoes. Police say she was also carrying a teal book bag.

They believe she might be in Sheraden or the Hill District.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police/Facebook)

If you have information or know about Brandon’s whereabouts, call Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.

