Comments
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) — The Tough Mudder made its way to Slippery Rock this morning, a mud run that tests the mettle of athletes with several different obstacles, but it wasn’t limited to just people today.
Some very good dogs partook in the “Ruff Mudder,” a similar obstacle course that saw over 100 dogs participate.
The dogs raced through hills, slopes, tunnels, and other obstacles all the while being accompanied by their owners.
There were of course water and treats for all the dogs involved.
You must log in to post a comment.