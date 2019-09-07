Filed Under:Dogs, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Ruff Mudder, Slippery Rock, Tough Mudder


SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) — The Tough Mudder made its way to Slippery Rock this morning, a mud run that tests the mettle of athletes with several different obstacles, but it wasn’t limited to just people today.

Some very good dogs partook in the “Ruff Mudder,” a similar obstacle course that saw over 100 dogs participate.

The dogs raced through hills, slopes, tunnels, and other obstacles all the while being accompanied by their owners.

Photo Credit: Chewy

There were of course water and treats for all the dogs involved.

Comments