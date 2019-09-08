Comments
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – While the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready to win the season opener against the Patriots, the Steel Curtain is already winning.
The Steel Curtain won the Golden Ticket Award for Best New Roller Coaster of 2019, Kennywood announced Sunday morning.
The Golden Ticket Awards were held at the Silverwood Theme Park in Idaho.
Kennywood says voters in the Amusement Today event picked the Steel Curtain as the best new ride of the year.
The record-setting Steelers-themed coaster stands at 220 feet tall and hits a top speed of 75 mph.
