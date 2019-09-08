Comments
NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — The New Brighton Area Police are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman.
According to police, Elenor Lewarchik suffers from medical conditions that make her easily confused.
It is believed she is driving a gold/brown 2012 Hyundai Tucson with Pennsylvania plates GBM-0852 and she could be in the Ohio Township area.
Anyone with information or sees her is asked to call New Brighton Area Police a 724-846-2270 or to call 911.
