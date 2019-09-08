



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cooler morning temps had Pittsburghers throwing on jackets and sweaters, but this cooler, fall-like weather won’t last for long.

Sunday starts out the same way as Saturday, with some patchy dense fog giving way to clouds mixing with sunshine.

The early morning temperatures were once again a bit on the cooler side. Some areas were in the low 50s, while other places were reaching for 60s.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says temperatures will stay comfortable and pleasant the rest of the day with highs in the mid-70s, which is just below our normal high of 78 for this time of year.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Monday brings a similar setup with highs a few degrees warmer in the upper 70s.

Tuesday sees a warm front bringing sunshine and a return to 80-degree temperatures for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be the warmest day in the upper 80s before showers and a few storms arrive, sparked by a cold front that will cool us back down to the lower 80s to end the week.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.