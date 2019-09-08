Comments
SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people are facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer.
According to state police, 32-year-old Marcus Graham tried to smuggle suboxone into the State Correctional Institution in Somerset on Aug. 17 after a visitation session.
Surveillance footage reportedly shows 50-year-old Geneva DeBooth visiting with Graham, who is serving a life sentence related to first degree murder, and passing him drugs.
Police say a correctional officer was assaulted in the process.
State Police have obtained felony arrest warrants for both Graham and DeBooth.
