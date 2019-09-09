Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some lanes of the Homestead Grays bridge closed down Monday.
Allegheny County says both lanes closed on the Homestead Grays Bridge just before 5 p.m. Monday.
Homestead: Homestead Grays Bridge – both lanes from Homestead to Pittsburgh are currently due to a traffic plate coming loose, and a disabled vehicle on the bridge; construction company is responding to the scene.
The closures was credited to a traffic plate that was coming lose.
They say there’s a disabled vehicle on the bridge and a construction company is on the scene.
The bridge has now reopened.
