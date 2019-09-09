  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some lanes of the Homestead Grays bridge closed down Monday.

Allegheny County says both lanes closed on the Homestead Grays Bridge just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The closures was credited to a traffic plate that was coming lose.

They say there’s a disabled vehicle on the bridge and a construction company is on the scene.

The bridge has now reopened.

