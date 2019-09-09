



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The University of Pittsburgh is ranked among the nation’s top 20 public colleges and universities in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.

Pitt is ranked 18th with Florida State, Penn State and Purdue universities. Pitt was No. 26 in the magazine’s previous rankings.

Additionally, Pitt is 57th out of 318 ranked National Universities, rising from No. 70 in the previous survey. That’s its highest ranking since 2010.

“This year’s ranking positions the University of Pittsburgh as a top-20 public school,” Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a press release.

“It’s a powerful testament to our students, faculty and staff and a clear signal that our trajectory as a world leader in learning, teaching and research is still—undeniably—on the rise,” Gallagher said.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on six main indicators: outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.

As for regional universities, U.S. News & World Report ranked Seton Hill University as one of the best in the North.

Seton Hill was also ranked as one of the best colleges for veterans and a best value school.