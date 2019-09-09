WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — President Donald Trump presented the nation’s highest award for public safety officers to first responders in last month’s deadly shootings in Dayton, Ohio.

Trump is awarding the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to six officers who responded to the Aug. 4 mass shooting.

Nine people were killed, including St. Francis University grad student and Washington County native Nicholas Cumer, and more than two dozen were wounded in the early morning attack in a bustling entertainment district.

Officers confronted the shooter within 30 seconds, a swift response credited with preventing more deaths.

Trump also recognized the heroism of five civilians who helped others as a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and wounding many others.

The twin shootings, hours apart, sparked renewed national discussion of gun control.

