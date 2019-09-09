Menu
Latest Headlines
Pennsylvania Voters Can Apply Online For Absentee Ballots
Pennsylvanians who won't be able to vote in person this fall will be able to apply online for absentee ballots for the first time.
Lawsuit: W. Va. City Violated Woman's Rights To Protect Officer Who Used Stun Gun
A West Virginia city is accused of violating the due process rights of a woman in order to protect the identity of a police officer who shocked her with a stun gun.
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Incoming Warm Front To Bring Return Of Summer Temperatures This Week
Most will be dry all day long, but there is a small chance for some light rain south of I-70 today.
Pittsburgh Weather: Big Warm Up, Lots Of Sunshine On Its Way
Cooler morning temps had Pittsburghers throwing on jackets and sweaters, but this cooler, fall-like weather won't last for long.
Steelers Blown Out By Patriots In Season Opener 33-3
The Steelers had a rough night in Foxborough when the defending champions beat them 33-3.
Washington & Jefferson Hosts NCAA Water Polo Invitational At Highland Park Pool
The Washington & Jefferson Men's Water Polo team opened its 20th season with an invitational tournament at Highland Park Pool.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
US Transportation Department Releases New Guidelines Regarding Emotional Support Animals On Flights
According to new guidelines from the U.S. Transportation Department, airlines are prohibited from banning specific breeds of dogs on flights.
PTL Links: September 9, 2019
September 9, 2019 at 9:27 am
Filed Under:
AC Hotel
,
Animal General
,
Dr. Mike Hutchinson
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
,
The Talk
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
AC Hotel Pittsburgh
CBS’s The Talk
Dr. Mike Hutchinson of Animal General
NASA
Morning Glory Inn
Your Pittsburgh “You Wanted To Know Segment”
