PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One firefighter was injured while crews battled a fire at a church in the city’s Sheraden section this afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 2:45 p.m. at the Sheraden United Methodist-Episcopal Church on Chartiers Avenue.

WATCH LIVE: Crews battle smoke and flames —

Officials have not yet released the cause of the four-alarm fire.

One firefighter was reportedly transported to UPMC Mercy with minor injuries.

The fire is now under control after Pittsburgh Firefighters say 60 first responders worked for 2 hours to contain the fire and save the church.

The scene is still an active emergency scene and they say crews will remain on the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.