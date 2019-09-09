  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the Pittsburgh Steelers week one loss to the New England Patriots, cornerback Joe Haden has reportedly been diagnosed with a shoulder injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that Haden suffered a sprained AC joint.

No word on how long the injury will sideline Haden, if at all.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also suffered a toe injury in the loss, but no word on how severe it is.

The Steelers have yet to comment on the injuries.

