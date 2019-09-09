PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the Pittsburgh Steelers week one loss to the New England Patriots, cornerback Joe Haden has reportedly been diagnosed with a shoulder injury.
#Steelers CB Joe Haden, who went down with a shoulder injury in the loss to the #Patriots, has a sprained AC joint, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that Haden suffered a sprained AC joint.
No word on how long the injury will sideline Haden, if at all.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also suffered a toe injury in the loss, but no word on how severe it is.
#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was spotted going into the X-Ray room last night, is going to be fine, source said. X-Rays negative and it all came out ok.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019
The Steelers have yet to comment on the injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.