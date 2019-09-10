



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Steeler Antonio Brown is being accused of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit.

According to the civil complaint filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida, Brown is accused of raping his former trainer.

The lawsuit alleges that in three separate incidents, Brown forced himself on a woman he had hired as his trainer.

It claims that he sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017. Brown allegedly bragged to the victim about one of the incidents using “profane and angry” texts.

The lawsuit claims the third incident happened on May 20, 2018.

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani said Brown’s attorney issued a statement saying Brown “denies each and every allegation” in the federal lawsuit.

Browns Attorney has responded https://t.co/DhHDM3tEgc — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 11, 2019

The statement says the accuser asked Brown to invest in her business project, and Brown refused.

Brown’s attorney also says she cut off communications with him before later entering a consensual relationship.