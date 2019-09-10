NEW ENGLAND (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is now in New England, and he wasted no time take a selfie with his new quarterback.

Brown and Tom Brady posed for a photo Tuesday morning as AB joins the Patriots for team activities ahead of week 2.

“Is a picture worth a thousand words or a 7th Super Bowl title? This makes me sick.”

Since the news of the signing, Brady has already said he would be willing to live with Brown, and claims that he will spend as much time with him as possible to get him acclimated to the “Patriot Way.”

“Welcome to New England, @AB84.”