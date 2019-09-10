Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kyle Crick is out for the rest of the season after he injured his finger in an altercation with Felipe Vázquez.
The Pirates say Kyle Crick underwent extensor tendon repair surgery of the index finger on his right hand in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Vázquez and Crick reportedly got in a fight in the Pirates clubhouse before the game Monday against the San Francisco Giants.
“The behavior exhibited by these two players last night is unacceptable, inconsistent with the standards expected of a Major League player and will not be tolerated by the organization,” said Executive Vice President, General Manager Neal Huntington.
Both players were fined.
Crick is supposed to be ready to play in time for Spring Training 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.