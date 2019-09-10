PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man faces multiple charges after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and pointed a gun at her.

According to a police report, the authorities arrived on the 5000 block of Second Avenue at an apartment complex for a domestic violence report.

The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Townsend, broke into her apartment at 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Townsend had a key but did not return it after they broke up, the report said.

Townsend told the victim he wanted to talk, though the victim said she did not want to talk, which promoted Townsend to become angry.

The victim grabbed a kitchen knife because she was afraid Townsend was going to hurt her.

The report says Townsend pulled out a gun and said, “Do you want me to kill you?”

He pointed the gun at the woman and choked her with his other hand, the report stated.

Townsend turned the gun on himself when he let go of the victim’s throat and said he was going to kill himself.

He then added, “I could kill you right now the clip is full.”

Townsend left after walking toward the woman’s juvenile daughter’s room. The report said he woke the juvenile up and did not hurt her.

The man is charged with making terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary and person not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.