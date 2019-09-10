PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is known for its love of zombies, but today, it’s all about mummies.
The large tractor trailer pulled up this morning, escorted by police and security, delivering “Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” to the Carnegie Science Center on the North Side.
The exhibit features 125 real mummies and other ancient artifacts and more than 4,500 years of history.
The mummies traveled 2,000 miles to Pittsburgh, all the way from Phoenix, Arizona.
It features mummies from every region of the world, including Europe, South America and ancient Egypt. Also in the collection are mummified Egyptian animals, like cats, rabbits, fish and lizards.
The exhibit will open to the public on Oct. 5 in the Science Center’s PPG Science Pavilion.
To get tickets, visit the Science Center’s website here.
