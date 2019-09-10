Comments
McKeesport (KDKA) — The police are searching for a miss 75-year-old man with dementia in McKeesport who had a decorated career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The authorities confirmed Sam Davis was last seen in McKeesport on Versailles Avenue around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday leaving the New Life Care Personal Home in McKeesport.
He is considered endangered. Davis is legally blind and in need of his medication.
Davis won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.
He was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a blue knitted sweater.
Call 9-1-1 if you have any information.
