PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have made some moves since the team traded away backup quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jaguars.

The team announced the signing of linebacker Jayrone Elliott and also added Devlin “Duck” Hodges to the practice squad.

“We have agreed to terms with LB Jayrone Elliott and signed QB Devlin Hodges to the practice squad.”

We have agreed to terms with LB Jayrone Elliott and signed QB Devlin Hodges to the practice squad.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/oqZIaF5IIR pic.twitter.com/EktLNdKQFA — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 10, 2019

Elliott was signed in the preseason and was cut when the team trimmed the roster down to 53 players. He had an impressive final game of the preseason with a fumble recovery that he returned 88 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. Additionally, he recorded six tackles and one sack.

“Jayrone Elliott strips Grier and takes the fumble 88 YARDS TO THE HOUSE.”

Hodges was brought in as the fourth quarterback during minicamp, and played with the team until roster cutdowns. He completed 20 of 38 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason, with one interception.