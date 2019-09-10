PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he is pretty optimistic about the slew of injuries suffered by the Steelers last week.

There was one significant injury that Tomlin brought to the table when he spoke with the media during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Coach said fullback and special teams captain Roosevelt Nix suffered a knee injury and could miss multiple games.

“Rosie Nix is one that’s probably a little bit different worth mentioning,” Tomlin said. “He has a knee injury that’s being evaluated. He may miss this game and another or two. I’ll have more information as we gather it regarding him.”

The list of other players who were banged up including Joe Haden (Sprained AC Joint) seem to be hopeful for Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Tomlin says Haden, along with T.J. Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Maurkice Pouncey will be limited early in the week, and their practices will dictate the pace of their return to the lineup.