PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates star Josh Bell has been named to the Silver Slugger Award watch list.
Bell joins a long list candidates up for the award, which will be given to players in the American and National League for each position.
In the National League, Bell joins Freddie Freeman (Braves), Pete Alonso (Mets), Max Muncy (Dodgers) and Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) as candidates at first base.
Ballots for the 2019 Silver Slugger Awards have been sent to managers and coaches. Winners will be announced in November.
Bell has a .279 average with 37 home runs and 116 RBIs in 2019.
